Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 19

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 19-April-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                 74.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue                               74.27p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:       GBP26.61m

Borrowing Level:                                             19%


LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528

© 2018 PR Newswire