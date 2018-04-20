Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Market 2018 Key Vendors, Technology, Cost and Future Trend

PUNE, India, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Metal powder additive manufacturing continued its disruptive journey in 2017, largely overcoming some major challenges and seeing faster than anticipated movement into true serial production applications which spurred another year of healthy growth despite temporary slowdowns experienced at the end of 2016. Now the Metal Powder Additive Manufacturing Market appears to be entering its next major phase of growth, with the established area of metal powder bed fusion technologies undergoing major changes to address costs and volumes limitations, and an emerging market coalescing around new bound metal printing technologies.

The next two years are likely to go down in history as the time in which a global manufacturing revolution picked up speed, with even the historic leaders in polymer 3D printing now looking towards the metals segment as a strategic growth area. Stratasys and HP will enter the market in 2018 to compete with the newly formed GE Additive, the rapidly growing Renishaw, historic leader EOS, and a slew of other innovative newcomers with backgrounds ranging from laser manufacturing solutions (Trumpf) to pureplay additive startups (Desktop Metal) and more. It is clearly one of the most exciting times to be involved in the powder-based metal additive manufacturing market -an industry on the rise.

This report on metal powder additive manufacturing-the fourth edition of industry-leading market research report -identifies key change factors and resulting growth opportunities in metal additive manufacturing in metal powder materials and alloys, applications, and technology. For this new edition, SmarTech has completely re-engineered its forecasting and market tracking model to provide whole new layers of insight and depth of data, allowing for the most comprehensive analysis of the industry in the world. Over 200 pages of market analysis and data are presented, making this study the most comprehensive of its kind. New market insights and data unique to this edition of AM with Metal Powders include:

Expanded hardware market analysis to cover top technology and material opportunities by industry, geographic region, and print technology of metal powder additive manufacturing

Analysis of powder production processes to show market opportunities across eight key material groups in terms of powder size distribution ranges

Inclusion of analysis for not only material shipments and revenues by industry and material type, but also for physical volumes of printed output

Hardware market shares of leading providers by key industry opportunity

New specific analytical categories for printing of refractory metals, as well as printing in the energy sector beyond oil and gas

Analysis of market opportunities for metal additive manufacturing software

The above sampling of additional insight areas in this year's study complement the existing wealth of standard market analysis and data which covers metal additive manufacturing materials and hardware across eight material families ranging from titanium alloys, to steels, to refractory metals and more, as well as powder bed fusion technology, directed energy deposition, and bound metal printing. Standard metrics include material shipments and revenues, as well as hardware installations, unit sales, and revenues

This report seeks to lay out a clear market trajectory based on the latest industry events and technological developments in metal AM for stakeholders in the industry ranging from machine manufacturers, to metal powder suppliers, to machine tool providers interested in additive manufacturing, to investors and major end users interested in potential acquisitions in the space.

Another related search report Additive Manufacturing for Space Industry Applications - From Earth to Orbit and Beyond: An Opportunity Analysis and Ten-Year Forecast. This report quantifies the projected value of additive manufactured parts and identifies the most commercially important technologies, materials and applications for 3D printing of space borne parts. It includes ten-year forecasts of the materials, hardware, software and AM service, both in terms of demand and revenues. Granular geographic nation-specific and part type-specific information completes this first ever accurate analysis of AM in the booming industry for manufacturing of satellites, launch vehicles and spacecraft. The Space AM also provides information on which companies and institutions in the space infrastructure industry are using additive manufacturing today, with relevant case studies. The report was compiled after extensive research and interviewing of key industry executives.

