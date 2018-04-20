Taconic Biosciences Licenses Easi-CRISPR Technology from the University of Nebraska

RENSSELAER, N.Y., April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing genetically engineered mouse model and service solutions, has been granted a license to the Easi-CRISPR technology from the University of Nebraska.

Easi-CRISPR was developed in the laboratories of Drs. Masato Ohtsuka (Tokai University in Japan), and Channabasavaiah Gurumurthy (University of Nebraska). The terms of the agreement include a world-wide, non-exclusive license to the technology, allowing Taconic rights to generate and sell rodent models generated via Easi-CRISPR. When compared to traditional CRISPR, Easi-CRISPR represents a significant advantage, allowing researchers to perform whole genetic insertions versus being limited to point mutations and constitutive knockouts.

"Easi-CRISPR is the next progression of the revolutionary CRISPR/Cas technology. Combining the speed of CRISPR with larger genetic insertions allows complex projects typically requiring homologous recombination techniques to reduce project timelines by six months. In an industry where time is a precious resource, access to this technology underscores Taconic's commitment to providing our customers with the best solutions," shared John Couse, vice president of scientific services of Taconic Biosciences.

Channabasavaiah Gurumurthy commented, "we are pleased to see the research community quickly adopting Easi-CRISPR. Licensing of Easi-CRISPR by Taconic, a globally recognized leader of animal model generation, should help scientists rapidly generate innovative models to benefit scientific research".

Taconic is a fully-licensed provider (https://www.taconic.com/taconic-insights/gems-design/biotechnology-patents-and-gmos.html) of rodent model generation services and has over twenty years of model design experience. The company provides gene inactivation, gene mutation or replacement, transgene expression, RNAi, and gene editing via CRISPR/Cas9, pronuclear injection, and homologous recombination technologies to ensure that the right tools are leveraged for each specific customer project. Taconic's unique capability of providing a seamless transition from model design to breeding and colony management (https://www.taconic.com/breed-your-model/), offers customers a complete solution. These scientific solutions include acquiring or generating, importing, licensing, breeding, testing, preparing, and distributing genetically engineered models to any location worldwide.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, precision research mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

