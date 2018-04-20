Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the top companies offering workforce management software

It is challenging to find talent in the market these days, and an even more significant challenge persists in managing and retaining the workforce once they are hired. Organizations, after investing a lot in talent acquisition and remuneration are trying to increase the performance levels and competency of the workforce to upgrade value to the organization. Companies today are looking beyond conservative systems to progress employee productivity and engagement. Workforce management is a collective set of processes used by companies to enhance the productivity of their employees. In this blog post, we'll take you through the top companies offering workforce management software.

"Workforce management includes a wide range of function ranging from matching employee skills to specific tasks to measuring the amount and types of labor to accomplish the task.," says an industry expert from Infiniti.

Top companies offering workforce management software:

Kronos: Kronos, headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, United States is the US-based global leader in delivering workforce management solutions in the cloud. It hires more than 5,000 people globally. Kronos is used by more than half of Fortune 100 organizations for their workforce management needs. The solution provides industry-specific scheduling, time and, absence management, HR, and payroll, hiring, and labor analytics applications. The company partners with technological giants such as Infosys, IBM, SDI, SWB Group, and Atos to build a robust HR solution.

ADP offers workforce management solutions from small businesses to large enterprises and is an American based provider of human resources management software and services. ADP also boasts that it has 56,000 employees globally contributing to their revenues of over $10 billion. The company just acquired WorkMarket, a software platform company which helps businesses manage contractors, freelancers, and consultants. It also has a respected client base including Marriot Hotels, Sodexo, Ford Motors, BT, JPMorgan Chase, and Hunt Oil.

Ultimate Software develops UtilPro, a could-based HRM solution for businesses and is an American company. The company has an employee base of more than 3,700 and produces revenues of over $700 million. The company has customers spread globally in over 160 countries. The solutions offer attributes such as HR, open enrollment, payroll, administration, attendance, and scheduling. The company provides its software on a subscription basis of per-employee-per-month. In September 2016, the company acquired Kanjoya for workforce analytics.



