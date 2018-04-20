Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.: Amarantus to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2018 / Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: AMBS) (the "Company" or AMBS), a US-based JLABS-alumnus biotechnology holding company developing first-in-class orphan neurologic, regenerative medicine and ophthalmic therapies through its subsidiaries, today announced that its President & CEO Gerald E. Commissiong will present a corporate update at the Planet MicroCap Showcase at 1:30 pm PT on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in conference room Sunset 1 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Mr. Commissiong and interim-COO/CFO Barney Monte will be conducting 1on1 meetings on April 26, 2018.

Parties interested in meeting with management may contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

About Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings (AMBS), a JLABS alumnus company, is a biotechnology company developing treatments and diagnostics for diseases in the areas of neurology, regenerative medicine and orphan diseases through its subsidiaries. AMBS' wholly-owned subsidiary Elto Pharma, Inc . has development rights to eltoprazine, a Phase 2b-ready small molecule indicated for Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, Alzheimer's aggression and adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly known as ADHD. AMBS acquired the rights to the Engineered Skin Substitute program, a regenerative medicine-based approach for treating severe burns with full-thickness autologous skin grown in tissue culture that is being pursued by AMBS' wholly-owned subsidiary Cutanogen Corporation . AMBS' wholly-owned subsidiary MANF Therapeutics, Inc. owns key intellectual property rights and licenses from a number of prominent universities related to the development of the therapeutic protein known as the mesencephalic astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor ("MANF"). MANF Therapeutics, Inc . is developing MANF-based products as treatments for brain and ophthalmic disorders. MANF was discovered by the Company's Chief Scientific Officer John Commissiong, Ph.D. Dr. Commissiong discovered MANF from AMBS' proprietary discovery engine PhenoGuard. The Company also re-acquired rights to Alzheimer's blood diagnostic LymPro Test ™, MSPrecise™, and NuroPro.

For further information please visit www.Amarantus.com, or connect with the Amarantus on Facebook, LinkedIn,Twitter and Google+.

