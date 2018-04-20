MariMed Inc.: MariMed Speaking at Planet MicroCap Showcase, April 24 & 25 in Las Vegas

CEO Fireman to Highlight MariMed's Cannabis Business Model, Future Outlook

NEWTON, MA and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2018 / MariMed Inc. (OTCQB: MRMD) CEO Robert Fireman will be a panelist examining "What's Next for Cannabis Investors" with Moderator Jeff Siegel, Editor at WealthDaily.com, on Tuesday, April 24th at 1:10 pm PST at the Planet MicroCap Showcase. Fireman will also do a feature presentation on MariMed to investors at 11:30 am PST on Wednesday, April 25th at the Showcase where he will discuss MariMed's development and management of nationally acclaimed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in multiple states as well as its development of branded precision dosed cannabis products that are distributed through the company's network that is expanding coast to coast.

The conference will be held April 24-26, 2018 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, 3667 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas. For those interested in meeting with management/company/company contact, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

MariMed designs, develops, finances, and optimizes the success of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities through its validated management. MariMed's team has developed or is in the process of developing state-of-the-art regulatory-compliant facilities in DE, IL, NV, MD, MA, and RI. These facilities are models of excellence in horticultural principals, cannabis production, product development, and dispensary operations. In addition, MariMed is on the forefront of precision dosed branded products for the treatment of specific medical symptoms. MariMed currently distributes its branded products in select states and is expanding licensing and distribution to numerous additional states encompassing thousands of dispensaries.MariMed Inc. is one of the 17 top-performing public cannabis companies in the U.S. tracked on the U.S. Marijuana Index, (www.marijuanaindex.com). For additional information, visit www.MariMedAdvisors.com

Media Contacts:

For MariMed

Business Development

Jon Levine, CFO, MariMed

info@MariMedAdvisors.com

781-559-8713

Investor Relations

Tyler Troup, Circadian Group

tyler@circadian-group.com

+1 (866) 950 8300

Media Relations

Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR

Julie@accentuatepr.com

847-275-3643

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known/influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, contact us at rkraft@snnwire.com or (424) 227-9018.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to MariMed Inc., that is based on the beliefs of MariMed Inc.'s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company's services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement and changes in the economic environment. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "hoped," "anticipated," "believed," "planned, "estimated," "preparing," "potential," "expected" or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. None of the content of any of the websites referred to herein (even if a link is provided for your convenience) is incorporated into this release and the Company assumes no responsibility for any of such content.

SOURCE: MariMed Inc.