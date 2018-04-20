

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON) announced Friday an increase in earnings guidance for the full-year 2018 to a range of $7.85 to $8.05 per share from the prior range of $7.75 to $8.00 per share.



Sales for the full year are also now projected between $42.7 billion and $43.5 billion on 3 to 5 percent organic growth, up from the prior range of $41.8 billion to $42.5 billion on 2 to 4 percent organic growth.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $7.98 per share on sales of $42.38 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also raises its free cash flow guidance by $0.1 billion after a strong first quarter.



The company noted that it is making great progress in transforming Honeywell into a software-industrial leader, and preparations to spin-off Transportation Systems and Homes businesses are well underway, and expect those to be complete by the end of the year.



