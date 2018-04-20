The alert came from the Dutch Social and Economic Council, which advised the government to invest in, among other things, training more workforce specializing in building and maintaining renewable energy power plants. One of the hand, is a fact that qualified installers are urgently needed to deploy the several GWs of of solar power allocated under the SDE+ incentive program.The Netherlands' Social and Economic Council (Sociaal-Economische Raad - SER) has warned the Dutch government that the country has a very urgent need for a qualified workforce for the implementation of its energy transition. ...

