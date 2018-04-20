Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005357/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US research, offering detailed market intelligence based on an analysis of the recent trends, market drivers, and challenges, to arrive at actionable insights during the forecast period.

The updated research report on the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US is an integral part of Technavio's machine to machine (M2M) and connected devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the machine to machine and connected devices market, encompassing different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include pet wearable, maritime information, mobile mapping, and intelligent transport system.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global market opportunity analysis

Technavio's previous report on the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US projected that the demand for indoor LBS is being promoted by the increasing need for cost savings among enterprises. Factors such as the increased adoption of LBS in shopping complexes, financial institutions, government buildings, hospitals, and warehouses will result in the strong growth of this market.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increased use of mobile devices and the high penetration of 3G and 4G technologies has led to the popularity of social media platforms. This has unlocked great opportunities for marketers to engage with their customers and promote innovative products. Over the years, social media has become the most crucial tool for e-commerce growth, and this has augmented the use of e-payment options."

Technavio's new report on the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and forecast through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive vendor landscape and revenue share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005357/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com