Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest patient engagement study on the orthopedic devices industry. A leading manufacturer of orthopedic devices wanted to find new ways to generate a better patient experience and advance the overall quality of the healthcare services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005351/en/

Patient Engagement Helps A Leading Orthopedic Devices Manufacturer Gain Better Transparency into The Patient Care. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the patient engagement experts at Quantzig, "Patient engagement solutions offer necessary insights to participate with patients effectively."

Orthopedic devices include arthroscopic devices, joint replacement devices, spinal devices, trauma fixation devices, as well as orthopedic support systems and braces that are used for the treatment of numerous disorders. The increasing occurrence of orthopedic conditions, such as degenerative bone ailments and increasing number of sports injuries and road accidents are the major factors influencing the market's growth. Also, sedentary lifestyles and obesity resulting in the early onset of musculoskeletal ailments are predicted to boost the growth of the orthopedic devices market.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The sales forecasting solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to attain better transparency into the patient behavior pattern and improve outcomes. The client was able to bridge the gap between physicians and patients and provide updates on patient conditions frequently.

This patient engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Scan and keep track of their patient outcomes

Implement new tools and technologies to gain information about the current state of their patient's health

To read more benefits of sales forecasting solution, speak to an expert

This patient engagement solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the popular trends

Gaining relevant insights into the patient health outcomes

To read more, request a free proposal

View the patient engagement study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/orthopedic-devices-patient-engagement

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005351/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us