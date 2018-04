CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada consumer prices for March and retail sales for February are scheduled for release at 8:30 am ET Friday.



Ahead of these data, the loonie climbed against its major counterparts.



The loonie was worth 1.2642 against the greenback, 85.09 against the yen, 0.9732 against the aussie and 1.5560 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



