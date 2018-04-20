Technavio's latest market research report on the global meal kit delivery service market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global meal kit delivery service market will grow at a CAGR of almost 21%during the forecast period. Customers looking for convenient option with the advent of faster lifestyle is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Meal kit delivery service enhances convenience as consumers do not have to plan for groceries, which saves time to prepare food. It also encourages consumers to step outside of their comfort zones in terms of ingredients and preparation techniques. Players in the market ensure that the meal kit provided to the consumers has easy-to-follow recipes, cooking tips, as well as the exact amount of ingredients required to prepare the meal, in a convenient, pre-packaged box. They also ensure that consumers get fresh ingredients that are in the right quantity to prepare the meal. This helps single person household and double income households to get freshly prepared meals.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in demand for gluten-free meal kits as one of the key emerging trends driving the global meal kit delivery service market:

Gluten-free meal kits on demand

Gluten is a type of protein present in several types of grains. Consumers are increasingly looking for gluten-free food products owing to the awareness about the health effects of gluten. Gluten-free food is generally consumed by individuals with gluten-related disorders such as celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that damages the small intestine.

"For individuals suffering from celiac disease, the small intestine cannot process gluten that is present in foods such as wheat, rye, and barley. It damages the linings of the small intestine and disturbs the absorption of nutrients from food. Therefore, many food service outlets are offering gluten-free food on their menus to cater to the demand from such customers," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service

Global meal kit delivery service market segmentation

This market research report segments the global meal kit delivery service market into the following products (non-vegetarian and vegetarian) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The non-vegetarian segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 62% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing product is vegetarian, which will account for nearly 38% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global meal kit delivery service market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 60%. By 2022, the Americas will continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate of more than 2%.

