Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global facial aesthetics market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous facial aesthetics research, providing an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors. The report will also include new predictions for the forecast period based on an exhaustive understanding of the current market scenario.

The upgraded research report on the global facial aesthetics market is an integral part of Technavio's health and wellness portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the health and wellness market, offering effective growth strategies to the competitors. Some of the topics include adult diapers, intravenous solutions, herbal supplements, and teeth whitening products.

Market growth analysis

Technavio's previous report on the global facial aesthetics market projected that during 2015, the Americas was the leading region in the facial aesthetics market and accounted for more than 49% of the total market share. Much of this region's growth stems from factors such as the increasing awareness about aesthetic procedures, growing demand for the use of minimally invasive techniques, and the increase in the number of older people. Additionally, the presence of skilled physicians providing facial aesthetic procedures will further improve this market's growth potential.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The shift towards minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures is one of the key drivers propelling the growth of the global facial aesthetics market. These procedures have smaller incisions, less pain, reduced scarring, and lower incidences of post-surgical complications that in turn lead to speedy recovery. Botox and dermal fillers are the most common non-invasive rejuvenation procedures in the market."

Technavio's new report on the global facial aesthetics market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

