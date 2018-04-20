Steve Dodman Joins Richardson as Chief Sales Officer

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson, a leading global sales training company, announced that Steve Dodman is joining the executive team as Chief Sales Officer.

Steve brings 18 years of experience driving revenue, profitability, and performance in the professional services industry. At Richardson, Steve will lead the global sales organization, providing leadership, direction, and an executive vision to ensure alignment with the company's financial and strategic goals. As a member of the senior executive team, Steve will also help to set the company's strategy moving forward.

Recently, Steve remarked, "I'm thrilled to join the Richardson team as their Chief Sales Officer. Richardson is poised for continued growth as it builds upon its rich history and effective, tailored, and global delivery capabilities. Organizations today are under tremendous pressure to improve sales productivity and sales effectiveness. In addition, there are significant changes taking place with regard to the interaction between buyers and sellers, which is forcing sellers to think differently about how they approach the market. Richardson's programs provide sellers and sales leaders with the critical skills and competencies that enhance the dialogue between buyer and seller and enable significant improvements in revenue performance."

Previously, Steve held senior-level sales and marketing positions with SiriusDecisions, Technology Business Management Council, GBMP, and International Data Group. His experience includes defining and executing go-to-market strategies, building sales teams, and developing strategic partnerships. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University of Massachusetts and a master's degree in Global Business and Entrepreneurship from Babson College.

John Elsey, Richardson President and CEO, says, "We're excited to have Steve join our senior team during a period of significant growth and innovation here at Richardson. As we look to constantly reimagine solutions that address real business challenges for sales and leading leaders at the world's largest corporations, Steve's expertise in sales execution will help us improve our value proposition and deliver relevant and actionable insights to our clients to help them build competitive advantage."

About Richardson

Richardson is a global sales training and performance improvement company focused on helping you drive revenue and grow long-term customer relationships. Our market-proven sales and coaching methodology combined with our active learning approach ensures that your sales teams learn, master, and apply new behaviors when and where they matter most - in front of the buyer. Get to know us and learn about how we help drive the world's most inspiring sales organizations to their next level of excellence.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95500/richardson_logo.jpg