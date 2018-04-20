Panther Metals PLC - Replacement Notice of General Meeting

PANTHER METALS PLC

("Company")

20 April 2018

Replacement Notice of General Meeting

The Company would like to advise that the date for the proposed General Meeting announced on 13 April 2018 has been revised to Friday 11 May 2018. The extra period until the General Meeting ensures that all our shareholders, particularly those based in Asia, will have sufficient time to receive the meeting documentation and therefore have an opportunity to return proxy forms and participate in the meeting. There are no other amendments.

The Company is therefore announcing that it is today posting a notice reconvening a General Meeting of the shareholders to be held on 11 May 2018 at 10am at Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited, third floor, New Liverpool House, 15 Eldon Street, EC2M 7LD.

A copy of the General Meeting notice will shortly be available at:

http://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=2074303

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

The Company

PANTHER METALS PLC

Darren Hazelwood, Non-Executive Director

Mitchell Smith, Chief Executive Officer



+ 44 (0)7971 957 685

+ 1 (604) 209 6678 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

PETERHOUSE CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED

Mark Anwyl

Guy Miller +44 (0) 7469 0930 Company Broker

SI Capital Limited

Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500









Company Number: 009753V

THE ISLE OF MAN COMPANIES ACT 2006

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

of

PANTHER METALS PLC

(the "Company")

Notice is hereby given that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company will be held on 11 May 2018 at 10am at Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited, third floor, New Liverpool House, 15 Eldon Street, EC2M 7LD, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions which are being proposed as special resolutions:

SPECIAL BUSINESS

Special Resolutions

1. That the articles of association of the Company ("Articles") be amended by the inclusion of the following new article 4 in substitution for and to the exclusion of the existing article 4:

"4 The Company is authorised to issue an unlimited number of Ordinary Shares."

2. That the directors of the Company be authorised and empowered to allot and issue ordinary shares of no par value in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") and rights to subscribe for Ordinary Shares (together "equity securities") for cash in accordance with Article 5.1 of the Articles in respect of 1,000,000,000 (One Billion) new equity securities as if the restrictions on the allotment and issue of equity securities in Article 5.2 of the Articles did not apply to any such allotment and issue, such power to expire on the date occurring 15 months from the date of this special resolution or (if earlier) the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2019, provided that the Company may, before the expiry of this power, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted and issued after the expiry of this power and the directors may allot and issue equity securities in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the power had not expired.

By Order of the Board

Mitchell Smith (Director)

Director

Dated 20 April 2018

Registered Office:

34 North Quay

Douglas

Isle of Man

IM1 4LB