Infinity Energy S.A. - Market Update

As previously announced, the Company has commenced the process of applying for a Standard Listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("Listing").

Admission to the Official List and trading on the Standard Segment of the London Stock Exchange requires a number of regulatory approvals and approval of the UK Listing Authority. The Company is pleased to announce that the initial application to the UKLA by Infinity has been approved and the Company has passed the UKLA's Eligibility Committee.

The intention of the Board remains, to complete a transaction as part of a simultaneous listing. To that end, and as previously announced, the Company is in advanced discussions to acquire a stake in Transgas Limited by means of a share for share transaction. Transgas is owned by Gerwyn Williams, a Director and Shareholder of Infinity Energy SA, and family.

The Company now has to fulfil a number of obligations to the UKLA as part of the normal listing procedure, these include the production of a Prospectus and a Competent Person's Report on assets that the Company will acquire as part of the listing. Shareholders should be aware that whilst this initial approval by the UKLA is an important step towards Listing, there can be no certainty that the Company will be able to successfully list on the Standard Segment of the London Stock Exchange without fulfilling the necessary obligations.

The Company is currently appointing the necessary advisors to complete the process and will issue further updates as matters progress.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

