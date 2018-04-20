We have successfully solved all technical issues and now all Nasdaq Baltic issuers' announcements are available on www.nasdaqbaltic.com as usual.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1417 www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. NasdaqTallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.