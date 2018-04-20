Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-04-20 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Nasdaq Baltic has successfully solved all technical issues and now all Nasdaq Baltic issuers' announcements are available on www.nasdaqbaltic.com (www.nasdaqbaltic.com) as usual.
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
