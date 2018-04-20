Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-04-20 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nasdaq Baltic has successfully solved all technical issues and now all Nasdaq Baltic issuers' announcements are available on www.nasdaqbaltic.com (www.nasdaqbaltic.com) as usual.



