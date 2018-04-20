Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global mass spectrometry market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous mass spectrometry research, providing an up-to-date analysis of the market concerning the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment. The report will also provide new predictions for the forecast period based on an in-depth analysis of the market.

The upgraded research report on the global mass spectrometry market is an integral part of Technavio's lab equipment portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the lab equipment market, helping clients in developing effective market entry strategies. Some of the topics include homogenizers, spirometer, laboratory shaker, and body composition analyzers.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global mass spectrometry market projected that the Americas led the global market in 2015. Also, the analysts predicted that the US alone will contribute for over one-quarter of the overall global revenue of the market as it is the home to several major vendors. Factors such as the increasing investments in research and testing and the development of newer types of mass spectrometers will help in the growth of this market in the Americas.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The emergence of metabolomics is expected to contribute to the growth of the mass spectrometry market. Metabolomics is the study of substrates and products of metabolism and is one of the emerging fields in which the use of mass spectrometry is important."

Metabolomics is perceived to be harder to research than proteomics as the molecules can have a random structure at any given point. Thus, considerable experience is required to interpret precisely the fragmentation of the structural patterns. Mass spectrometry is indispensable for analyzing the structural characteristics of biomolecules

Technavio's new report on the global mass spectrometry market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Major factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market growth opportunities and factors hindering growth

Technavio's report on the global mass spectrometry market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

