VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, April 20
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)
LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469
Dividend Declaration
20 APRIL 2018
Currency of Payment
In relation to the Interim Dividend payable on or around the 27thApril 2018 and shareholders which have elected to receive their dividend payment in pounds Sterling (GBP) we can confirm the exchange rate used was 1.40937 USD/ GBP
Timetable
The record date for dividends will be Friday 6 April 2018. The shares will trade ex-dividend from Thursday 5 April 2018.
Dividends will be paid on or around 27 April 2018.
Enquiries
Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited,
c/o The Pavilions,
Bridgwater Road,
Bristol,
BS13 8AE
Jonathan Luu / Joel Weiden
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
Investor Relations / Communications
+84 28 3821 9930
jonathan.luu@vinacapital.com / joel.weiden@vinacapital.com
Edward Gascoigne-Pees
Camarco (Public Relations, London)
+44 20 3757 4980
ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk
David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
Numis Securities Limited, Broker
+44 20 7260 1000
funds@numis.com
Franczeska Hanford / Andy Dovey
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary
+44 1481 745001
fk26@ntrs.com / ad317@ntrs.com
Stephen Westwood
+44 7533 178381