NUGL Inc.: Award Winning Asset Manager Appointed To The Board Of Directors At NUGL

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2018 / NUGL Inc. (OTC PINK: NUGL), the cannabis industry's new standard of technology appoints Hendrik Klein as its second member to its board of directors.

Hendrik Klein is the founder of Da Vinci Asset Management, a privately-owned investment management firm, and serves as CEO and executive board member of Fritz Nols AG, a capital market consulting firm specializing in trading and asset management. Hendrik Klein is a networker and business generator of the highest order. An award-winning investment specialist, he's aided numerous institutional and sophisticated investors on their road to success.

Winner of the Austrian Hedge Fund Award, German Hedge Fund Award and recently Global Best performing Systematic Quantitative CTA, Hendrik and the his Da Vinci team employ the latest quantitative data research and analysis in their innovative investment strategy. In just twelve short years doing business, the privately-owned firm has built a strong reputation in the highly competitive hedge fund management industry.

"We are honored Hendrik accepted a board seat at NUGL. He will be key in our international growth. In addition, Hendrick will be a huge asset with strategic partnerships in the European Market," stated Brandon Vargas CEO. The BBC stated, "Several countries have legalised medicinal marijuana, including Canada, Israel, Australia and more than half of US states," making this industry rife for the sort of expertise and skill that Hendrik and his team specialize in.

Our soft launch is coming at the end of the month, and we are rolling out our enhanced ratings. NUGL offers the first ever exclusive ratings-based search query platform for multiple categories. The enhanced features will soon include connections between all brands and profiles with this innovative technology. It will offer the only completely comprehensive Business-to-Business and Business-to-Personal community of its kind in the rapidly developing cannabis space.

About NUGL

NUGL is a search engine and online directory for the marijuana industry. The NUGL database includes listings for dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, service professionals, vape shops, hydro stores and brands. The Company leads the evolution in business relations, development and organic data in the cannabis industry with metasearch technology.

