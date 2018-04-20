Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global marine propulsion engine market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005385/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global marine propulsion engine market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous marine propulsion engine market report, offering detailed market intelligence based on an analysis of the recent trends, market drivers, and challenges, to arrive at actionable insights for the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the marine propulsion engine market is an integral part of Technavio's engineering tools portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the engineering tools market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include air quality monitor, aluminum die casting machinery, instrument transformer, commercial refrigeration equipment, cable tray, and next-generation building energy management systems.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Marine propulsion engine market at a glance

Technavio's previous report on the global marine propulsion engine market projected that APAC showed the highest potential in 2015. Growing trade activities between Asia and Europe led to the growth of the shipbuilding industry in APAC. This created a great market potential for marine propulsion engine manufacturers. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are the key leading countries in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "An increase in international trade activities through water transportation due to its cost-effectiveness is one of the primary drivers in the market. This resulted in high demand for commercial ships, which consequently drives growth in the market for marine propulsion engines."

Technavio's new report on the global marine propulsion engine market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global marine propulsion engine market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Key players in the market

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global marine propulsion engine market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005385/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com