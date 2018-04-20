

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly lower for second day Friday in the absence of first-tier U.S. economic data.



Gold was down $4.30 at $1345 an ounce, trimming modest weekly gains.



In the euro zone, data released by Destatis showed Germany's producer price inflation to have risen to 1.9 percent in March from February's 14-month low of 1.8 percent. The rate was forecast to increase to 2.0 percent.



Canadian inflation is picking up. The Consumer Price Index rose 2.3% on a year-over-year basis in March, following a 2.2% increase in February. Analysts expected a 2.4% annual increase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX