Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global paper and paperboard container and packaging market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005388/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global paper and paperboard container and packaging market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new report will follow up on Technavio's previous global paper and paperboard container and packaging market report and present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. The report will also include new predictions for the forecast period based on a thorough understanding of the current trends, drivers, and challenges.

The upgraded research report on the paper and paperboard container and packaging market is an integral part of Technavio's packaging portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the packaging market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include printing market for packaging, aluminum foil packaging, packaging machinery, vials primary packaging, and airfreight forwarding.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

An overview of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market

Technavio's previous report on the global paper and paperboard container and packaging market projected that APAC showed the highest potential for growth. In developing countries such as India and China, the increasing demand for convenience foods, branded products, and dairy products augmented market growth in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "One of the key factors driving the growth of the paper and paperboard containers and packaging market is the increase in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets. Quickly expanding organized retail sector has led to an increasing demand for food and beverages and other consumer care products. Retail stores not only use packaging materials to preserve food but also to retain the nutritional value of food. Consumers are increasingly buying grocery items, including frozen and chilled foods, which is expected to contribute to the growth of this market."

Technavio's new report on the global paper and paperboard container and packaging market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global paper and paperboard container and packaging market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Emerging trends in the market

The report on the global paper and paperboard container and packaging market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellness category for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Space category. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005388/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com