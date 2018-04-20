

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell Friday after President Donald Trump blasted OPEC for trying to artificially boost prices.



'Looks like OPEC is at it again,' he wrote. 'With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!'



In turn, oil is extending yesterday's decline from a nearly 4-year peak around $70 a barrel. Oil has slipped to $67.90 on the final day of the May contract.



OPEC officials claim their supply quota plan with Russia has re-balanced the global oil market.



Still, the cartel and Kremlin want to drive prices even higher and offset the U.S. shale oil boom, so they are likely to extend the supply quota plan beyond this year.



OPEC is meeting in the Middle East this week to discuss the issue.



Baker Hughes reports the U.S. rig count today.



