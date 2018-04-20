AnalytixInsight Inc.: AnalytixInsight to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 on April 25 in Las Vegas, NV

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2018 / Artificial Intelligence company AnalytixInsight Inc. ("AnalytixInsight", or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF) will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase at 1:30pm (PST) on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 and will conduct 1on1 meetings on April 26, 2018.

The conference will be held April 24-26, 2018 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in meeting with management, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

About AnalytixInsight Inc.

AnalytixInsight's (AnalytixInsight.com) artificial intelligence platform transforms data into knowledge. AnalytixInsight's online portal CapitalCube (capitalcube.com) algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful, actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in Marketwall, a mobile platform for banking and stock trading (marketwallcorporate.com). AnalytixInsight owns Euclides Technologies Inc. (euclidestech.com), a workflow analytics systems integrator.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known/influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please send an email to rkraft@snnwire.com or call (424) 227-9018.

AnalytixInsight contact information:

Scott Urquhart

VP Corporate Development

Scott.Urquhart@AnalytixInsight.com

Tel: (416) 522-3975

