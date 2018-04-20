Market Technologies: VantagePoint Software's Artificial Intelligence Now Forecasts Cannabis Stocks

Traders Can Now Use the Platform's Artificial Intelligence-based Indicators to Profitably Trade Cannabis Stocks

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2018 / VantagePoint Software, the trading software known for its patented A.I. technology that can predict stock market trends up to three days in advance with up to 86% accuracy, made the announcement that starting next week, traders will be able to use the platform to forecast cannabis stocks.

VantagePoint made the announcement this morning that it would be adding cannabis as its thirteenth stock sector to the list of sectors of which traders can add to their portfolios. This sector will include cannabis related markets in both US and Canada.

Cannabis stocks, like stocks in other sectors are driven and impacted by other related stocks and markets both within the US and around the world. By analyzing these complex market relationships using artificial intelligence patterns in data can be detected and then used to make highly accurate short term forecasts with up to 86% documented accuracy. You can learn more about artificial intelligence by going here >>

With the recent legalization of marijuana for both medical and recreational use, interest in the cannabis related markets has skyrocketed. VantagePoint customers have been requesting the ability to forecast for cannabis stocks so the developers listened to those requests, as always, and began working on incorporating those markets into the software.

VantagePoint takes its customer's success very seriously and is very proud of the customer success stories - as seen here >> and so the Research & Development team must work diligently and continuously on training the artificially intelligent indicators within the software for them to provide the most accurate forecasts possible. VantagePoint will only make stocks available to its customers once they have reached to the most optimal level of predictive accuracy possible.

"It wasn't too long ago, just this past December actually, that we began forecasting for cryptocurrencies. We are always on the look out for new stocks and sectors to add to the software and so we are really excited to make our cannabis sector available to customers next week," said Lane Mendelsohn, President and 2nd Generation software developer.

A free VantagePoint demo is available at https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo/ or by calling 800-732-5407.

