BioLargo, Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 on April 25 in Las Vegas, NV

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2018 / BioLargo, Inc., (OTCQB: BLGO), an innovator of sustainable science and technology and full-service environmental engineering company, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase at 3:30 pm (PST) on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 and will conduct 1-on-1 meetings on April 26, 2018.

The conference will be held April 24-26, 2018 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in meeting with management/company/company contact, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology incubator and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We incubate disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS", a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known/influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please send an email to rkraft@snnwire.com or call (424) 227-9018.

Company Contact

Dennis Calvert

President and CEO

BioLargo, Inc.

949-643-9540 x2

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.