Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global press brakes market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005394/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global press brakes market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous press brakes market research, offering an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors.

The upgraded research report on the press brakes market is an integral part of Technavio's tools and components portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the tools and components market, analyzing different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include machine tools, couplings, metal cutting tools, hydraulic equipment, and cable accessories.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Press brakes: market analysis

In Technavio's previous report on the global press brakes marketAPAC showed the highest potential in 2015. Rapid growth in the automotive and industrial sectors in APAC will contribute towards the growth of this market. In counties such as India, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore, favorable business landscape and administrative setup, along with attractive foreign policies and the availability of low-cost and skilled labors are expected to drive the market.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing demand for fabricated metal products is one of the factors driving the growth of the press brakes market globally. The automotive industry, transport machinery, stamped metal products, ammunition, small arms, cutlery and utensils, fasteners, building products, building machinery, and other metal-based hardware extensively use fabricated metals. Press brake is one of the crucial metal fabrication techniques used to form predetermined bends for various applications. Growth in the global fabricated metal products market will positively impact the global press brake market. Also, the increasing demand for fabricated metals from the construction and transportation machinery industries is expected to drive growth in the global fabricated metal products market, which, in turn, will have a direct impact on the demand for press brakes from various end users."

Technavio's new report on the global press brakes market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global press brakes market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global press brakes market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005394/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com