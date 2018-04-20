

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Every month new phones flood the market, so your head may be spinning when trying to decide which one to buy. Let's take a look at the best smartphone available right now.



1. Samsung Galaxy S9/S9 Plus: Samsung' recently launched flagship device the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus is the best android smartphone available in the market right now. Almost all tech experts agree that Samsung has made Galaxy S9 as close to perfection as it can. The company has taken the very best features that is available on the smartphone market and has combined it together to create this compelling smartphone.



The phone sports a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display and touts a resolution of 1440X2960. It is powered by Snapdragon 845 processor and has 6 GB of RAM. The phone has 12 mp dual rear camera and an 8 mp front facing camera. S9 Plus has score of 99 in the DXO Mark index, and is the third best camera phone according to the camera-rating website.



2. Apple iPhone X: Apple's flagship device iPhone X is the best iOS phone available. The phone which was launched on the 10 anniversary of the first iPhone has a unique design. It has a large 5.8-inch front display with minimal bezels and no front home button.



It is also one of the highest priced smartphone in the market with a starting price of $999 for 64GB and $1,149 for 256GB. The OLED display has a resolution of 1125x2436 and the phone is powered by Apple designed A11 Bionic chip. Like almost all new flagship smartphones, iPhone X also has a 12mp dual rear cameras and 7mp front camera.



3. Huawei P20 Pro: A surprise addition to the list is Huawei's latest camera-centric flagship smartphone Huawei P20 Pro. We can easily say that its the best phone the Chinese manufacturer's latest has ever made.



The standout feature in P20 Pro is its camera, which has three lenses. According to DXO Mark, in terms of camera tech, the Huawei P20 Pro is arguably the most innovative device launched in quite some time. It has a score of 109 in DXO Mark mobile index and has the top smartphone camera according to the website.



4. Google Pixel 2/ Pixel 2 XL: The Google designed Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are one of the best smartphones phones available in the market with the stock Android experience.



The smartphone has a 6-inch display and has resolution of 1440 x 2880. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 with a 4GB RAM. Like iPhone X, Pixel 2 does not have a 3.5mm headphone port.



5. Samsung Galaxy Note 8: The Galaxy Note 8 is one of the most advanced smartphone on the market with almost all the features of Galaxy S9/ S9 Plus along with the added feature of S Pen stylus. The only thing missing in Note 8 that it does not have Android 8 Oreo and the camera does not have dual mechanical aperture.



6. Apple iPhone 8, 8plus: The new Apple iPhone 8/8 Plus have a better and improved processor, an upgraded camera, and a better LCD display, compared to its predecessor.



7. Huawei Mate 10 Pro: The Mate 10 Pro is also a good option in the smartphone market. It features a 6 inch 18:9 OLED display and runs on a Kirin 970 processor with neural network processing unit and is powered by a 6 GB RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8 platform. It has dual rear cameras, 8 megapixel front-facing camera, and massive 4,000 mAh battery.



8. One plus 5T: The launch of the OnePlus 5T with a larger 18:9 aspect ratio display and improvements that make it a very compelling smartphone. It is also priced very competitively.



9. LG V30: LG's flagship phone offers some of the top specs in the market. The V30 sports the good-looking 18:9 aspect ratio 6-inch OLED display with 2880 x 1440 resolution. Although V30's camera is not quite as good as the camera on the Samsung S9 phones, the Pixel 2 or the iPhone X, it sports a fine camera.



10. Sony Xperia Z2: This is Sony's latest flagship phone, which brings all the best features of the company's in one handset. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with a 6 GB ram.



