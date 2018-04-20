Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global radio frequency filters (RF) market. This new report will provide in-depth market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous radio frequency filters market research, offering an up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape and latest trends and drivers, to provide new predictions for the forecast period.

The updated research report on the global radio frequency filters market is an integral part of Technavio's semiconductor equipment portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the semiconductor equipment market, highlight the fact that this industry is one of the largest global markets with implications in nearly every field. Some of the topics include radio frequency filters, LED, photoresist, and discrete semiconductors.

Market at a glance

Technavio's previous report on the global radio frequency filters market projected that during 2015, the APAC region dominated the global RF filter market. The factors such as a high concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers and high disposable income in the region will promote the growth prospects for the RF filter market in APAC.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The proliferation of smartphones and tablets is one of the major factors driving the growth of this market across the globe. The integration of advanced wireless technology in smartphones and tablets has generated an increased demand for new RF features in these devices. Besides, the overall tablet market has also experienced massive growth in terms of unit shipments, thereby leading to an augmented demand for high-performance RF filters."

Technavio's new report on the global radio frequency filters market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top trends in the market

Competitive vendor landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global radio frequency filters market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

