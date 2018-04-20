HEINEKEN Holding NV: Heineken Holding N.V. - Amendments to the Articles of Association

Amsterdam, 20 April 2018 - Heineken Holding N.V. announced today that following yesterday's annual general meeting of shareholders' resolution to amend the articles of association, the articles of association have been amended and have been published on the website: www.theheinekencompany.com/investors/governance/articles-of-association.

By the amendment of the articles of association, the 250 priority shares of EUR2 nominal value each have been abolished from the capital structure of Heineken Holding N.V. As a result, inter alia, the following powers originally vested in the meeting of holders of priority shares are now vested in the general meeting:

- cooperation in the issuance of depositary receipts for shares (article 4.8 of the articles of association);

- determination of the number of executive directors and the number of non-executive directors (article 7.2. of the articles of association);

- determination of the remuneration of the members of the board of directors, in so far the remuneration does not follow from the remuneration policy as adopted by the general meeting (article 7.8. of the articles of association);

- approving of certain resolutions of the board of directors in specific cases, all as set out in articles 8.6, 8.7 and 8.8 of the articles of association.

Furthermore, the general meeting may now adopt resolutions if no resolution of the board of directors can be taken in case of a conflict of interest (article 8.9 of the articles of association).

This is a press release within the meaning of 5:25(h) of the Act on Financial Supervision, because as a result of the above amendments, the rights attached to the issued shares of Heineken Holding N.V. have been indirectly changed.

- ENDS -

Enquiries

Kees Jongsma

tel. +31 6 54 79 82 53

E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl (mailto:cjongsma@spj.nl)

Please click here for full media release. (http://hugin.info/136154/R/2185956/844895.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: HEINEKEN Holding NV via Globenewswire

