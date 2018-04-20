Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the online recruitment market in the US. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous online recruitment market in the US research, to offer an up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape and latest trends and drivers, to provide new predictions for the forecast period.

Global growth opportunities

Technavio's previous report on the online recruitment market in the US projected that there had been a rapid growth in the usage of social media in the US recruitment industry and created multiple business opportunities for the online recruitment service providers. Many companies use social recruitment platforms for their hiring processes. Various social media networks have boosted online recruitment as these network sites offer a huge number of job postings and have a large audience base. During the forecast period, increasing popularity of social networks for recruitments will drive the demand for social recruitment tools, which, in turn, will result in the market's growth.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "At present, mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, are being used by recruitment companies to post job notifications for online recruitment. These devices allow candidates to connect with recruiters anytime and anywhere. The increasing usage of mobile devices has compelled companies to launch mobile apps or mobile-friendly websites so that candidates can easily access job opportunities. Such easy access to job opportunities will augment the adopting of mobile devices and will encourage players to invest more in online recruitment technologies."

Technavio's new report on the online recruitment market in the US will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

The report on the online recruitment market in the US for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

