20.04.2018
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 20

The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/04/2018) of £64.23m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/04/2018) of £49.86m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 13/04/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*243.2p 20,500,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 239.02p
Ordinary share price235.50p
(3.17)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share101.22p 14,200,000
ZDP share price105.50p
Premium to NAV4.22%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 13/04/2018

Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.60
2Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p2.10
3Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.06
4StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.03
5Randall & Quilter Investment GBp21.98
6Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p1.98
7Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.97
8Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.97
9De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p1.96
10BCA Marketplace Plc 1p1.92
11McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p1.88
12Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p1.86
13Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.84
14Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.78
15Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p1.78
16Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.77
17Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.73
18Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.72
19Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.72
20Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.66

