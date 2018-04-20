Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global smart oilfield market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005420/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart oilfield market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous smart oilfield market research, offering an updated analysis of the market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape and latest trends and drivers, to provide new predictions for the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the global smart oilfield market is an integral part of Technavio's unit operations portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the unit operations market, which has been growing steadily over the past few years. Some of the topics include pneumatic equipment, metal casting, injection molding machine, and transformer monitoring solutions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global smart oilfield market projected that the Americas was the largest revenue contributor in the global smart oilfield market. North America is the world's second-largest consumer of crude oil owing to the constant demand from countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Factors such as the increasing production from unconventional oil and gas resources such as shale formation will contribute to the growth of the market in the region. In addition, growing energy demand, efforts to maximize production from existing wells, and increasing deep-water exploration activities are some of the major factors driving the market in the Americas.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The factors such as growing demand for oil and gas and increasing number of maturing oilfields have resulted in the increased adoption of smart oil field technology. These technological advancements will help the oil companies to improve production rates, redevelop existing oil fields, facilitate production from unconventional resources, and improve oil well management. Besides, smart oil fields also facilitate the use of advanced simulation techniques, which improve monitoring and data collection and increase overall recovery from maturing wells."

Technavio's new report on the global smart oilfield market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global smart oilfield market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Major trends in the market

Competitive vendor landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global smart oilfield market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005420/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com