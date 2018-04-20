sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 574 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,05 Euro		+1,70
+4,11 %
WKN: 857949 ISIN: US9497461015 Ticker-Symbol: NWT 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,733
42,823
17:29
42,72
42,84
17:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY43,05+4,11 %