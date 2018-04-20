

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) said Friday that it reached consent orders with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency or OCC and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or CFPB that address matters pertaining to the company's compliance risk management program and issues regarding certain interest rate-lock extensions on home mortgages and collateral protection insurance CPI placed on certain auto loans. The orders require the company to pay $1 billion in total civil money penalties.



As a result, the company will adjust its first quarter 2018 preliminary financial results by an additional accrual of $800 million, which is not tax deductible, Wells Fargo said.



The accrual reduces reported first quarter 2018 net income by $800 million, or $0.16 cents per diluted common share, to $4.7 billion, or 96 cents per common share, Wells Fargo said.



'While we have more work to do, these orders affirm that we share the same priorities with our regulators and that we are committed to working with them as we deliver our commitments with focus, accountability, and transparency. Our customers deserve only the best from Wells Fargo, and we are committed to delivering that,' said Timothy Sloan, president and chief executive officer of Wells Fargo.



Under the consent orders, Wells Fargo will also be required to submit, for review by its board, plans detailing its ongoing efforts to strengthen its compliance and risk management, and its approach to customer remediation efforts.



Separately, The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency or OCC said it assessed a $500 million civil money penalty against Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and ordered the bank to make restitution to customers harmed by its unsafe or unsound practices, and develop and implement an effective enterprise-wide compliance risk management program.



The OCC's action was closely coordinated with an action by the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection and made possible through the collaborative approach taken by the bureau. Separately, the bureau assessed a $1 billion penalty against the bank and credited the amount collected by the OCC toward the satisfaction of its fine.



