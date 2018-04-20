Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space

NetSuite's SuiteSuccess can speed up implementation by 60% and reduce implementation cost by 18%, compared to competing solutions

SANTA CLARA, California, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the cloud-ERP for manufacturing and wholesale distribution market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes NetSuite, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oracle with the 2017 North American Customer Value Leadership Award for its product, SuiteSuccess. SuiteSuccess was designed to simplify and streamline the cloud-ERP software implementation process while increasing both business efficiency and flexibility.

"NetSuite's SuiteSuccess offers a pre-configured, packaged approach that was built with proven strategies and industry-specific best practices to encourage rapid adoption and enhance speed of implementation," said Sankara Narayanan, Senior Industry Analyst.

SuiteSuccess is engineered with a number of pre-defined user roles (including CFO, CEO, finance executive, sales executive, IT manager, administrator, and marketing executive), turnkey setup and training, dedicated process flows, key performance indicators (KPIs), over 250 pre-built reports, dashboards (preconfigured by role), and business intelligence. It is worth noting that these pre-built reports and dashboards were developed and used in real-world scenarios by users in distribution companies. Some of the solutions offered by SuiteSuccess include item management, lead to quote, order to cash, and procure to pay. In addition, this comprehensive suite also supports the latest customer resource management (CRM), professional services automation (PSA), supply chain management (SCM), omnichannel commerce, and human resources (HR) solutions.

NetSuite bases its approach on four key pillars (build, engage, consume, and optimize) that position customers to scale easily, grow quickly, and update their model as their businesses evolve in tandem with emerging market trends. NetSuite works with customers to provide an optimized SuiteSuccess solution that is customized to their needs, with the ability to add on more capabilities as dictated by future needs. This type of consultative approach allows Netsuite to serve smaller companies alongside larger enterprises. SuiteSuccess is also available as an industry-specific, pre-built solution for other industries, such as advertising, media, publishing, financial technology (FinTech), nonprofit, retail, service-based businesses, and software/Internet.

"NetSuite recently launched expansion plans that include adding more global data centers to expand its international market reach. In addition, the company has established strong partnerships with other software and financial companies to further expand into target markets," said Sankara Narayanan.

Frost & Sullivan applauds NetSuite for demonstrating powerful customer value leadership by delivering a cloud-ERP solution that is tailored to specific customer needs, minimizes costs, enhances speed of implementation, and is supported through continuous customer engagement. For these reasons, NetSuite has earned the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award in the cloud-ERP for manufacturing and wholesale distribution market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

