French Nationality Ranked Highest in the World

LONDON, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- France's quality of nationality is the best in the world, according to the 3rd edition of the Henley & Partners - Kochenov Quality of Nationality Index (QNI), which was launched in London today. The French nationality earned a score of 81.7% out of a possible 100%, fractionally ahead of Germany, which was knocked off the top spot for the first time in seven years, with a score of 81.6%. France has a comparative advantage because its citizens enjoy greater Settlement Freedom as a result of its former colonial empire.

Iceland and Denmark take 3rd and 4th place, respectively, on this year's Index, the only representative tracking study of its kind that objectively measures and ranks the quality of all nationalities worldwide. The UK drops down to 13th place, again failing to secure a spot in the top 10, while the US increases its position by two ranks, claiming 27th place. The latter's relatively poor standing on the Index is primarily due to its low Settlement Freedom compared to EU member states. China climbs two places to rank 59th, and Russia maintains its position in 63rd place on the Index. This year, the UAE overtakes Israel for the first time ever, now ranking 46th, with Israel in 48th position. The Emirati nationality has climbed 13 positions over the past five years, making a significant leap when its holders secured visa-free travel access to the Schengen Area.

Prof. Dr. Dimitry Kochenov, a leading constitutional and citizenship law professor and co-creator of the Index, says the QNI's combined methodology produces a clear and objective account of what our nationalities can do for us within the borders of our home country and of where they can take us abroad. "Using a sophisticated combination of quantifiable data derived from leading international institutions and experts, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the International Air Transport Association, the QNI measures the internal value of nationality, which refers to the quality of life and opportunities for personal growth within our country of origin, as well as the external value of nationality, which identifies the diversity and quality of opportunities that our nationality allows us to pursue outside our country of origin."

Dr. Christian H. Kälin, co-creator of the QNI and Group Chairman of Henley & Partners, says, "The QNI proves that some nationalities and passports are radically better than others, and that the quality of our nationality has a direct impact on our opportunities and on our freedom to travel, do business, and live longer, healthier, and more rewarding lives," Kälin says. "For those who are not part of globally integrated citizenships such as France and Germany, investment migration can provide an alternative path to freedom, removing this highly irrational ceiling for our opportunities and aspirations. The appeal of residence and citizenship programs is growing rapidly, with more than 60 different programs in 57 countries to choose from."

