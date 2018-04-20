sprite-preloader
Freitag, 20.04.2018

WKN: A2ACSM ISIN: US4435106079 Ticker-Symbol: HUEC 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
20.04.2018 | 16:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Hubbell Inc.: Hubbell Incorporated Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

SHELTON, CT. (April 20, 2018) - The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2018.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2017 revenues of $3.7 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact:
Steve Beers
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O. Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475) 882-4000




Source: Hubbell Inc. via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)