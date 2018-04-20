(WebFG News) - Nighthawk Energy and its US subsidiaries face remedial actions from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), including the possible foreclosure of assets, after defaulting on a loan from the bank. Despite this, independent oil and natural gas company Nighthawk stated that it believes CBA will allow it to proceed with its ongoing plan to restructure or pursue the sale of an asset before 1 June in order the rectify the situation. The AIM-traded company appointed SSG Advisors on 25 ...

