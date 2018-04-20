(WebFG News) - Burberry has appointed industry veteran Gavin Haig - the former chief executive of fashion heritage brand Belstaff - to the newly-created role of chief commercial officer, with effect from next Monday. Haig will report to chief executive officer Marco Gobbetti and will be responsible for all regions in which the company operates. Haig spent four year at Belstaff, having previously spent a decade at Cartier, where he led commercial teams globally as managing director international. ...

