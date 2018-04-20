

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of memos from former FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump expressed a sense of vindication in a post on Twitter late Thursday.



'James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION,' Trump tweeted. 'Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue?'



The memos largely mirror Comey's testimony to Congress last year but provide some additional details about his interactions with Trump.



The Justice Department turned the memos over to congressional committees on Thursday after Republican lawmakers threatened to subpoena the documents.



In a letter to three Republican House chairmen, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd said the Justice Department attributed the decision to release the memos to the 'unusual events occurring since the previous limited disclosure.'



'The department consulted relevant parties and concluded that the release of the memoranda at this time would not adversely impact any ongoing investigation or other confidentiality interests of the executive branch,' Boyd wrote.



The release of the memos comes as Comey has been highly critical of the president during a media blitz in support of his new book titled 'A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.'



In an interview on ABC's 20/20 that aired on Sunday, Comey claimed Trump is 'morally unfit to be president' and treats women like 'they're pieces of meat.'



Trump has struck back at Comey in numerous posts on Twitter, calling the former FBI chief a 'proven LEAKER & LIAR' and an 'untruthful slime ball.'



The memos include Comey's recollections of conversations he had with Trump about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



Comey claims in a memo that Trump expressed serious reservations about Flynn's judgment, with the president purportedly upset that Flynn did not inform him of a congratulatory call from a world leader after his election.



'In telling the story, the President pointed his fingers at his head and said 'the guy has serious judgment issues,' Comey wrote.



A later memo details the well-publicized conversation in which Trump allegedly asked Comey to lay off Flynn, who was forced to resign following revelations he mislead Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russian officials.



Flynn has subsequently pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.



Trump referred to Flynn in a tweet on Friday, claiming the former Army general's life has been destroyed while Comey is making lots of money from his book.



'So General Michael Flynn's life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written),' Trump tweeted. 'Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don't think so!'



