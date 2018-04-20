SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, today announced Gartner named the company a Leader in the 2018 "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service" for the third consecutive year. SnapLogic has improved its position on both the ability to execute and the completeness of vision axes compared to the previous year.

SnapLogic believes that its dedication to product innovation and customer success helps the company capitalize on the surging integration market. Gartner estimates "that the iPaaS market continued to expand notably during 2017, approaching $1.2 billion in revenue and growing approximately 70% in terms of providers' subscription revenue when compared with 2016."*

"We regard being named a Leader by Gartner for a third consecutive year as another tremendous recognition for SnapLogic in what has already been a great start to 2018," said James Markarian, CTO of SnapLogic. "SnapLogic is one of the few enterprise-grade integration solutions that remains independent and is continually innovating. From reaching the milestone of processing one trillion customer documents per month to celebrating the one year anniversary of being first to market with an AI-powered integration assistant, we're proving that customers can have an enterprise-grade integration platform that is also easy to use."

According to Gartner: "Today's reality is that application portfolios are now hybrid, with many organizations having to integrate multicloud environments with on-premises applications. Fewer organizations with existing integration skills are finding that their established on-premises integration practices can be used to integrate with multicloud applications. Most organizations find that their existing approaches are just not delivering fast enough to meet the new challenges… The large costs, lack of available skills, long delivery times and complex infrastructure builds associated with traditional on-premises approaches are just not in line with today's lean approaches and timelines. Enter iPaaS, with its low-cost entry points: targeted to specific business outcomes, in the case of DSiPaaS, and the breadth of user experiences, in the EiPaaS segment."*

In the report, Gartner noted vendors in the Leaders quadrant "have a solid reputation, with notable market presence and a proven track record in enabling multiple integration use cases often supported by the large global networks of their partners. Their platforms are well-proven and functionally rich, with regular releases to rapidly address this fast-evolving market."

SnapLogic has responded to the growing iPaaS market with thriving growth of its own; the company recorded record results for 2017, fueled by its best-ever Q4 which saw triple-digit bookings increases. With new enterprise customers in 2017 like Aramark, Emirates, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Qualcomm, PwC, and USAA in need of a mission-critical integration platform with drag-and-drop ease of use, SnapLogic's Enterprise Integration Cloud is well positioned to address the increasingly wide variety of integration requirements in a thriving market.

The SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud solves a variety of integration challenges, from tactical point-to-point integration to supporting integrations for multiple business units within a company to being the strategic partner for enterprise-wide digital transformation. Through a graphical user interface powered by Iris, a neural network-based AI assistant, developers and business users alike can benefit from a click-not-code approach to integrating applications, data, APIs, and things.

Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service" by Keith Guttridge, Massimo Pezzini, Eric Thoo, Bindi Bhullar, Betty J. Zakheim, April 18, 2018

*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, APIs, and things. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers - including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at www.snaplogic.com.

