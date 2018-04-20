KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, April 20
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
|Name
|Nancy Tuor Moore
|Reason for the notification
|Position / status
|PDMR
|PCA
|Independent Non-executive Director
|N/A
|Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223
|LEI and classification
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Indicate nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Subscription
|ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
|X
|iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|US$14.05
|3,000
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price(s)
|Aggregated volume(s)
|Date of the transaction
|Date: 2018.04.17
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange