Pawar Law Group: ATEN EQUITY ALERT: Important May 21, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action - ATEN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) between February 9, 2016 and January 30, 2018, both dates inclusive ("Class Period") of the important May 21, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for A10 Networks investors under the federal securities laws. To join the A10 Networks class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/a10-networks-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) A10 Networks had issues with its internal controls that required an Audit Committee investigation; (2) A10 Networks' revenues since the fourth quarter of 2015 were false due to improper revenue recognition which prompted an investigation by the Company's Audit Committee; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 21, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/a10-networks-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com .

