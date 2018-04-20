The "United Kingdom Teleshopping Market By Operation Type (Dedicated Channel Vs. Infomercial), By Category (Apparel, Footwear Accessories and Others), By Payment Mode, By Source of Order, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Teleshopping market was estimated to have reached $2.14 Billion in 2018 in the UK, on the back of increasing number of dedicated channels, availability of alternate order options, and expansion of product catalogs.

However, growing competition from the online retail segment is expected to restrict the growth of teleshopping market in the UK over the next five years.

United Kingdom Teleshopping Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of teleshopping market in the UK:

Teleshopping Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Operation Type (Dedicated Channel Vs. Infomercial), By Category (Apparel, Footwear Accessories and Others), By Payment Mode, By Source of Order

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the United Kingdom teleshopping market are

QVC UK, Inc.

Ideal Shopping Direct Limited

High Street TV (Group) Limited

The Jewellery Channel Limited

Thane Direct UK Ltd

JML Direct

BESTDIRECT.CO.UK

Tristar Products (UK) Ltd.

Hochanda Limited

Jewellery Maker



Key Topics Covered:

1. Teleshopping: An Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Teleshopping Market Overview

6. United Kingdom Teleshopping Market Outlook

7. United Kingdom Dedicated Channel Market Outlook

8. United Kingdom Infomercial Market Outlook

9. Market Dynamics

10. Market Trends Developments

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Business Model Analysis

13. Policy Regulatory Landscape

14. United Kingdom Economic Profile

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Strategic Recommendations

Related Topics: Electronic Retailing, Mail Order and Catalogs