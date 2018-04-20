The "United Kingdom Teleshopping Market By Operation Type (Dedicated Channel Vs. Infomercial), By Category (Apparel, Footwear Accessories and Others), By Payment Mode, By Source of Order, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Teleshopping market was estimated to have reached $2.14 Billion in 2018 in the UK, on the back of increasing number of dedicated channels, availability of alternate order options, and expansion of product catalogs.
However, growing competition from the online retail segment is expected to restrict the growth of teleshopping market in the UK over the next five years.
United Kingdom Teleshopping Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of teleshopping market in the UK:
- Teleshopping Market Size, Share Forecast
- Segmental Analysis By Operation Type (Dedicated Channel Vs. Infomercial), By Category (Apparel, Footwear Accessories and Others), By Payment Mode, By Source of Order
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in the United Kingdom teleshopping market are
- QVC UK, Inc.
- Ideal Shopping Direct Limited
- High Street TV (Group) Limited
- The Jewellery Channel Limited
- Thane Direct UK Ltd
- JML Direct
- BESTDIRECT.CO.UK
- Tristar Products (UK) Ltd.
- Hochanda Limited
- Jewellery Maker
Key Topics Covered:
1. Teleshopping: An Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Teleshopping Market Overview
6. United Kingdom Teleshopping Market Outlook
7. United Kingdom Dedicated Channel Market Outlook
8. United Kingdom Infomercial Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends Developments
11. SWOT Analysis
12. Business Model Analysis
13. Policy Regulatory Landscape
14. United Kingdom Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
