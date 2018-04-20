Pawar Law Group: MiMedx Group, Inc. Reminder: Important April 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action - MDXG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) from March 7, 2013 through February 19, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important April 25, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for MiMedx investors under the federal securities laws. To join the MiMedx class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/mimedx-group-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MiMedx was engaged in a "channel-stuffing" scheme designed to inappropriately recognize revenue that had not yet been realized; (2) MiMedx lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (3) as a result, MiMedx's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 25, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/mimedx-group-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group