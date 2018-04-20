National trade association, the ESA has published a roadmap for the adoption of 35 GW of energy storage in the U.S., as well as outlining the benefits of such a move. Shortly after,pv magazine USA spoke with CEO, Kelly Speakes-Backman about storage and the challenges of state-level advocacy at ESA's annual conference in Boston.As solar industry professionals, we're all familiar with the 50 state markets that we deal with. What are the politicians thinking? Is there a new Governor coming in? What is the business environment going to look like in six? nine? twenty-four months? And how much should ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...