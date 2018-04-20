

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The car rental market in the U.S. is consolidating as large car rental companies are buying smaller, local companies to expand their portfolio of premium and value brands. The key players in the U.S. market include Enterprise Holdings, Hertz Global Holding and Avis Budget Group.



Let's take a look at some of the best and worst car rental companies in the U.S.



Enterprise Car Rental is ranked as the best car rental company overall for service. The company has one of the lowest rates for a daily rental, and with more than 5,000 locations in the U.S. and worldwide, also has a commanding presence among the rental companies. It also has an excellent reward program.



Alamo ranks second, thanks to its popularity among cost-conscious travelers due to its reasonable pricing, which is less than the average. The company's easy return process has also been appreciated by customers. However, it has relatively fewer locations and its rewards program is not seen as strong, compared to other companies.



Hertz takes third position, as it has one of the best rewards program that enables a person to transfer reward points to family and friends. It also has one of the largest selection of cars in the industry. Being one of the largest rental companies, it has numerous locations, but is seen as slightly more expensive than the average car rental.



National Car Rental stood in fourth position, as it offers one of the best rewards program that is useful for shorter rentals. It is also rated highly for overall customer satisfaction, especially for business travelers. However, it has one of the most expensive services.



Thrifty ranked fifth, as it offers the best value in car rentals thanks to its lowest one-day rental prices and a good balance of airport as well as neighborhood locations. In addition, its online check-in system helps save time. However, it has fewer locations than its rivals.



Avis stood in sixth position as it has inexpensive weekly rates, and has abundant locations. It enables renters to manage their reservations using a smartphone or tablet. However, its rewards program is not seen to be as lucrative as those of its rivals.



Payless stood among the bottom-ranked companies due to it being a small rental company with a smaller fleet and having fewer locations compared to its larger rivals, mostly only at airports. It also does not offer much in the way of perks or add-ons. However, its costs are reasonable for airport locations.



