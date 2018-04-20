(WebFG News) - London's FTSE 250 was up 0.2% to 20,191.13 in afternoon trade on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals was the top gainer after it launched a generic injectable product to counter a shortage in the US market for products to counter heart problems associated with commonly prescribed chemotherapy drugs. Hikma's US subsidiary West-Ward Pharmaceuticals has launched dexrazoxane for injection, the generic equivalent to Zinecard, in 250mg and 500mg vials. Esure was on the front foot as Peel ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...